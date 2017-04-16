Canadian Graham DeLaet shot a 2-over-par 73 on Sunday at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and finished in a tie for 6th place.

The Weyburn, Sask., native entered the weekend as the co-leader and ended up at minus-10, three shots back of winner Wesley Bryan.

DeLaet had been chasing his first career PGA win.

Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin both finished in 22nd place at 7 under. Hadwin closed with a round of 69, while Taylor shot 72.

David Hearn finished in a tie for 59th to round out the Canadians in the field.

Bryan rallied to win his home-state tournament for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Luke Donald.

Bryan, a South Carolina native who played college golf for the Gamecocks, was four shots behind entering the day and moved into contention with four consecutive birdies on the front nine. He took the lead with a birdie on the 15th hole and finished at 13-under 271.

Donald shot 68 in his latest close call at Harbour Town Golf Links — it was his fifth second-place finish here since 2009.

The 27-year-old Bryan tapped in for par on the closing, 18th lighthouse hole to make the former trick-shot artist the first South Carolinian to win the state's lone PGA Tour event.

Bryan earned $1.17 million US, a tour exemption through the 2018-19 season and a spot in the 2018 Masters.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't really change anything other than I now have one PGA Tour victory," he said. "There are a lot of guys that have just one PGA Tour victory. My one goal is to get number two at this point."