Jason Dufner had two eagles on the way to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead Saturday heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage.

Dufner started three shots behind co-leaders Graham DeLaet and Luke Donald. But the 2013 PGA Championship winner quickly closed that deficit with eagles on both front-nine par 5s at Nos. 2 and 5. He also birdied No. 15, Harbour Town Golf Link's other par 5 as part of a three-birdie run that put him in front at 13 under.

DeLaet, from Weyburn, Sask., was second after a 69, the Canadian's third straight sub-70 round after having just five in five previous appearances here.

Nick Taylor shot 70 and sits at 8 under in a tie for ninth, Adam Hadwin turned in an even-par round of 71 and is tied for 20th at minus-5, while David Hearn is tied for 31st at 4 under after shooting 69 to round out the Canadians in the field.

Kevin Kisner and Webb Simpson were at 11 under. Kisner shot a 66, and Simpson, the former U.S. Open champ, had a 68.

Dufner got his round going with the early eagles. He blasted a 215-yard approach on the second hole to 11 feet for his first eagle. He was short of the fifth green in two, then chipped in from about 100 feet for his second eagle.

Dufner plays Harbour Town often, but without much success. His best finish was a tie for 14th and only once in seven previous fourth rounds has shot in the 60s. He is chasing his fifth PGA Tour title — and just the second since winning the Wanamaker Trophy at Oak Hill four years ago.

DeLaet played a steady, workmanlike round to keep himself in the mix for his first career tour victory. It appeared some nerves might be in play when DeLaet three-putted No. 1 for a bogey. But he rebounded a hole later to retake the lead.

DeLaet caught Dufner at 13 under on the 15th hole, but fell back on No. 18 when he three-putted from 35 feet for a bogey.

Kisner followed up his 64 with a second straight bogey-free round at Harbour Town. The last of his five birdies — a 30-footer on No. 17 — pushed him into the tie with Simpson.

Simpson was the hottest player on the course when the round began, going 4-under over his first six holes including an eagle-3 at the par-5 fifth. Then Simpson cooled off, with 11 pars and a bogey on the 16th that dropped him two shots behind.