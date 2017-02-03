The Toronto Maple Leafs may be on a short losing skid but their jerseys are still offering up some good luck in other sports.
At the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday, Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes showed some hometown love for Auston Matthews by wearing his Toronto Maple Leafs jersey on the 16th hole.
As it turns out, the jersey was a good luck charm for Hughes. He birdied the par-3 hole, signed the jersey and entertained the crowd. Auston Matthews even took notice and the Arizona native tweeted out his congrats.
@MacHughesGolf nice birdie on 16, oh and nice jersey ! #goleafs pic.twitter.com/mrw7Pe7oI4—
@AM34
The stunt allowed the few Canadian fans in attendance to get patriotic in the desert.
The #canadians in booths 2101 and 2102 serinated @MacHughesGolf with #OhCanada on his way up to the green on #16 pic.twitter.com/B7b323nJMv—
@HavasuRV173
Unfortunately, the birdie wasn't enough as Hughes missed the cut at plus-3.
