Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand hit a birdie putt on the first hole of a three-way playoff to win the Manulife LPGA Classic at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ont.

Jutanugarn's drive found the long grass on the side of the par-4 18th hole but she recovered with an approach shot that left her pin-high. She calmly drained a 25-footer for the victory over American Lexi Thompson (72) and South Korea's In Gee Chun (70).

Jutanugarn finished at 3-under-par 69 on the day and was tied at 17-under 271 at the end of regulation.

Thompson, who started the day with a one-shot lead, led by four shots at the turn but stumbled on the back nine with four bogeys. She three-putted from 35 feet on the 18th and missed a four-footer that could have given her the victory.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England (69) was one shot back in fourth place. South Korea's Mi Hyang Lee (68) and Laura Gonzalez Escallon of Belgium (67) were three strokes behind at 14 under.

Henderson confident after Canadian event

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the top Canadian. She finished six strokes back in a tie for 11th after a 71.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp started the day three shots behind Thompson but was unable to make a run. She had a double bogey on her final hole and finished at 10 under after a 76. Sponsor invite Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., struggled to an 81 (285).

Sharp, who had a share of the 36-hole lead, was looking for her first career victory in 246 career LPGA Tour starts. Henderson, meanwhile, had an uneven round with an eagle, six bogeys and six birdies.

"Obviously I'm a little bit disappointed, but [tied for] 11th, I can't complain too much," Henderson said. "I feel like my game is so close to being so great."

Jutanugarn birdied three of four holes over the turn and closed with six pars in a row. She earned US$255,000 of the $1.7-million purse for the victory.

Marchand, a full-time member of the Symetra Tour, was making her first career weekend appearance at an LPGA Tour event. She tumbled from a tie for ninth place into a tie for 46th.

The last Canadian to win on home soil was Jocelyne Bourassa at the 1973 La Canadienne Golf Championship.

Manulife will not return as sponsor next season. The LPGA Tour has said it hopes to return to the area and the search is underway for a new title sponsor.