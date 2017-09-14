Judith Kyrinis won the first all-Canadian final in USGA history, beating Terrill Samuel 4 and 3 on Thursday in the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur at Waverley Country Club.
After halving 14, Samuel finds trouble in fairway bunker and ends up conceding on the green. Judith Kyrinis is the #USSrWomensAm champion! pic.twitter.com/ExzLIJw2JT—
@USGA
"It's very special, very surreal," said the 53-year-old Kyrinis, a registered nurse and mother of three in suburban Toronto. "I don't really believe that I've won yet."
Kyrinis joined Gayle Borthwick (1996 and 1998) and Marlene Stewart Streit (2003) as the only Canadian champions in the event for players 50 and over.
The 56-year-old Samuel is a teacher in the Toronto area.
