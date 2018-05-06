Jason Day captures Wells Fargo for 2nd victory of season
Tiger Woods non-factor, while Canada's Adam Hardwin ties for 16th
Jason Day shot a 2-under 69 on Sunday to win the Wells Fargo Championship by two strokes over Aaron Wise and Nick Watney, his second victory of the season.
After squandering a three-shot lead on the back nine, Day's tee shot on the difficult 230-yard par-3 17th hole crashed into the flagstick and settled less than three feet away. He made the putt to take a two-shot lead, becoming the only player to birdie the hole in the final round.
Day finished at 12-under 272.
Adam Hadwin (72) of Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian, tying for 16th at 3 under. Corey Conner (72) of Listowel, Ont., tied for 42nd at 1 over and Mackenzie Hughes (73) of Dundas, Ont., tied for 59th at 3 over.
Tiger Woods was a non-factor, shooting 74 to finish 14 shots back. He failed to make a birdie in the final round of a tournament for the first time since 2014.
