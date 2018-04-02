Canada's Vanessa Borovilos wins Drive, Chip and Putt title at Augusta National

The third time was the charm for Vanessa Borovilos of Toronto as she won the Drive, Chip and Putt championship for girls ages 10 to 11 at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters, on Sunday.

The 11-year-old was participating in her third championship, after finishing in fifth in 2016 and fourth the year prior.

Borovilos, who regularly plays at the Credit Valley Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont., finished atop the 10-player field a by single point.

Congratulations Vanessa Borovilos -- our Girls 10-11 Champion!🏆 <a href="https://t.co/IOgsMVwwlw">pic.twitter.com/IOgsMVwwlw</a> —@DriveChipPutt

​The victory marks just the second time a Canadian has won a division at the Drive Chip and Putt championship, a junior skills competition.

Mississauga's Savannah Grewal captured the crown for girls ages 14 to 15 last year.

​