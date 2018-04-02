Skip to Main Content
Canada's Vanessa Borovilos wins Drive, Chip and Putt title at Augusta National

The third time was the charm for Vanessa Borovilos of Toronto as she won the Drive, Chip and Putt championship for girls ages 10 to 11 at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters, on Sunday.

Trevor Immelman, left, and Gary Player, right, present Vanessa Borovilos of Toronto with her trophy during the Drive, Chip and Putt championship at Augusta National Golf Club on in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
The 11-year-old was participating in her third championship, after finishing in fifth in 2016 and fourth the year prior.

Borovilos, who regularly plays at the Credit Valley Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont., finished atop the 10-player field a by single point. 

​The victory marks just the second time a Canadian has won a division at the Drive Chip and Putt championship, a junior skills competition.

Mississauga's Savannah Grewal captured the crown for girls ages 14 to 15 last year. 

