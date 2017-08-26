Nicole Broch Larsen and Mo Martin finished the third round at 10 under for a tie atop the leaderboard on Saturday at the CP Women's Open.
In Gee Chun, who led after two rounds, was alone in third at 9 under.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., fired a course-record 8-under 63 to rocket up the leaderboard to enter into a tie for sixth at 7 under.
Brittany Marchand (72) of Orangeville, Ont., finished the day tied at 1 under.
