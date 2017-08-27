Sung Hyun Park shot a seven-under 64 to finish at 13-under par to win the CP Women's Open.

Brooke Henderson of nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., shot an even-par round to finish at seven under.

Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., shot a two-under 69 to finish at three-under par on the tournament.

Michelle Wie had to withdraw from play between the third and fourth rounds so she could have an emergency procedure to remove her appendix at Ottawa Hospital.