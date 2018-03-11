1st Canadian golfer to win on European tour is dead at 62
Jerry Anderson set 72-hole circuit record with the victory
Canadian golfer Jerry Anderson has died at the age of 62.
PGA Tour Canada confirmed Anderson's passing on Sunday when it tweeted out condolences to his family.
We are devastated to learn about the passing of Canadian golf legend Jerry Anderson. <br><br>Our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife Barbara and the rest of the family at this time.—@PGATOURCanada
Anderson, from Montreal, became the first Canadian to win on the European Tour when he shot a 27-under par at the Ebel European Masters — Swiss Open in 1984.
That 72-hole score was a record on the European Tour until Ernie Els shot a 29 under par score at the 2003 Johnnie Walker Classic.
Anderson finished ninth on the European Tour Order of Merit in 1984, which was the only time he made the top 50.
He represented Canada at the Alfred Dunhill Cup in 1985 and at the World Cup in 1983, 1987, and 1989.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.