Brooke Henderson won the weather-delayed New Zealand Women's Open on Monday, finishing off a 3-under 69 for a five-stroke victory.

The 20-year-old Canadian led by four shots after six holes when the final round was suspended Sunday after a day of heavy rain, high wind and threatened lightning strikes. She returned Monday morning to the Windross Farm course east of Auckland and easily held off China's Jing Yan for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and fifth overall.

Henderson finished at 17-under 271. She also won the Meijer LPGA Classic in June in Michigan.

The weather remained troublesome Monday with strong wind making low scoring difficult. Henderson mastered the conditions, birdieing three of the first five holes and turning for home five shots clear.

Yan shot a 71. South Korea's Hee Young Park was third at 11 under after a 69.

New Zealand star Lydia Ko closed with a 75 to tie for 22nd at 5 under.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp tied for 31st at 7 under.