Brooke Henderson's grandfather passes away after battle with cancer

The passing of her beloved grandfather forced Canada's Brooke Henderson to withdraw from last weekend's U.S. Women's Open in Alabama.

Robert Moir, who was the father to Brooke's mother, Darlene, passed away Friday at the age of 81 after a brief battle with cancer.

Henderson, 20, from Smiths Falls, Ont., dropped out of the tournament after first-round play on Thursday and she and sister Brittany, who is also Brooke's caddy, flew back to Ottawa. At the time Henderson cited "personal reasons" for her withdrawal.

I am so grateful for all the time we shared together. The great laughs, smiles and memories will be deep in my heart forever. Love you Gramps ❤️🙏🏻 <a href="https://t.co/irk2MzVxKA">pic.twitter.com/irk2MzVxKA</a> —@BrookeHenderson

"The bond that we shared with our Gramps was truly special," Brooke and Brittany said in a message in Moir's obituary. "Between the golf courses, hockey rinks, our love of nature, just hanging out at home or our texts from afar, we shared so many great laughs, smiles and memories that will be deep in our hearts forever. We will miss him very much."

The obituary pointed out Moir's love of sports and the outdoors.

"Bob was a true sportsman who loved the outdoors and had a deep understanding, respect and appreciation for the balance of nature," read the obituary.

"He was a skilled craftsman who loved to create – always busy. His charisma and candidness made him a valued friend and confidant. He always had a joke and a smile to brighten your day and lighten your heart. He lived his life with passion and compassion, executing strong values in all he did and believed. His family was always his number one priority. We always felt so loved, safe and respected."