Stacy Lewis came through for her hurricane-ravaged hometown — and ended a long winless streak.

​While Canada's Brooke Henderson, who had won the tournament the previous two years, shot a fourth-round 70 to finish in a tie for 15th at 10 under.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp (73) was 6 under while Maude-Aimee Leblanc (72) of Sherbrooke, Que., was two over.

Lewis won the Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday, with her $195,000 US in winnings going to the relief efforts. Her sponsor, KMPG, also pledged to match the donation.

The 32-year-old Lewis won her 12th LPGA Tour title and first time since June 2014, ending a frustrating stretch that included 12 runner-up finishes. She closed with a three-under 69 to hold off In Gee Chun by a stroke at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.

See what @Stacy_Lewis said after clinching title at Cambia @PortlandClassic... Donated winnings of $195,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief pic.twitter.com/3h9iCLDGuL — @UHCougarWGolf

Lewis embraced and kissed husband Gerrod Chadwell, the University of Houston women's golf coach, on the 18th green. She didn't know he had made the trip to Oregon until he appeared on the green — after hiding out in the Golf Channel tower during the round

​The Houston-area player parred the final 11 holes. She got up-and-down from off the green on the par-4 17th and reached the green on the par-4 18th from a fairway bunker to set up her winning two-putt. Chun also parred the final two holes in a 66. Lewis finished at 20-under 268. She opened with rounds of 70, 64 and 65 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.