Marina Alex had four birdies on the back nine and finished 5-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead at the CP Women's Open on Thursday.

The American said the greens were firm and fast and, before the wind picked up, that it was easy getting optimal shots.

"I thought that they were almost just as fast as what we played at the U.S. Open," said Alex. "They are rolling unbelievably well. Really quick. The nice thing is they're still a bit soft, so the shots are holding into the greens, so it kind of makes for a good combo.

"You can hit shots in there pretty tight, and then you have really nice pace to hold them."

In Gee Chun fired a bogey-free 4-under 67 to sit second after morning play at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

There was a four-way tie for third split between Caroline Masson, So Yeon Ryu, Stacy Lewis and Pavarisa Yoktuan at 2-under 69.

Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., and Augusta James of Bath, Ont., were the low Canadians at 2-over 73.

Superstar Brooke Henderson of nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., finished her round at 3-over par. She had the opposite day of Alex, with her drives on target but her putts failing to drop.

'Putter let me down'

"I hit the ball for the majority extremely well and just the putter kind of let me down at times," said Henderson, who had a large crowd following her from hole to hole. "But you know, the crowds were amazing. There was a lot of great things happening out there, and like I said, my ball-striking was awesome. It was like right on, and just hopefully tomorrow I can make a couple more of those 10-footers, 15-footers, and then we'll see what happens. "

Quebec City's Anne-Catherine Tanguay was 5 over, Samantha Richdale of Kelowna, B.C., was 6 over, Hamilton's Alena Sharp and Hannah Hellyer of Sterling, Ont., tied at 7 over.

Amateurs Grace St. Germain of Ottawa and Naomi Ko of Victoria were 9 over and 12 over respectively.

Calgary's Jennifer Ha, Charlottetown's Lorie Kane, Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., as well as amateurs Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., and Calgary's Jaclyn Lee teed off in the afternoon.