Canada's Brooke Henderson holds onto 1-shot lead at Lotte Championship

Brooke Henderson settled for a one-stroke lead after late struggles on the greens Friday in the Lotte Championship.

Five strokes ahead early on the back nine, Henderson four-putted the par-3 16th for a double bogey and bogeyed the par-4 18th. She finished with a 1-over 73 to drop to nine under with a round left.

Seeking her sixth LPGA Tour victory, the 20-year-old Canadian opened with bogey-free rounds of 68 and 66 at Ko Olina.

Mo Martin was second after a 72. The 2014 Women's British Open champ countered two bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 13th.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who is a year younger than Henderson, had a 68 to join third-ranked Inbee Park (71) at 7 under. Hataoka won the 2016 Japan Women's Open, becoming the first amateur — and youngest player — to win a Japan LPGA major.

Top-ranked Shanshan Feng was 6 under along with Lizette Salas. Feng's 74 was only her second over-par round of the year. Salas, who lost a playoff at the Lotte in 2013, shot 70. Hawaii's Michelle Wie moved up 13 spots, to 18th, with a 69.