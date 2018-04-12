Canada's Brooke Henderson leads after 2 rounds at Lotte Championship
Brooke Henderson remained bogey-free to take the Lotte Championship lead halfway through the second round Thursday.
Smiths Falls, Ont., native shoots bogey-free 6-under
Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 6-under 66 in 15 mph morning wind at Ko Olina Golf Club to get to 10 under. Ranked 14th in the world, the 20-year-old Canadian won twice last year and has five career LPGA Tour victories.
Mo Martin, the 2014 Women's British Open champion, was two back after a 67.
Pernilla Lindberg and Inbee Park were back together again on the leaderboard at 6 under, two weeks after Lindberg beat Park on the eighth extra hole in the major ANA Inspiration. Lindberg shot 68, and Park had a 69. Lindy Duncan also was 6 under after a 68.
First-round leader Shanshan Feng played in the afternoon.
