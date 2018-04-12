Skip to Main Content
Canada's Brooke Henderson leads after 2 rounds at Lotte Championship

Brooke Henderson remained bogey-free to take the Lotte Championship lead halfway through the second round Thursday.

Smiths Falls, Ont., native shoots bogey-free 6-under

The Associated Press ·
Canada's Brooke Henderson reacts to her ninth-hole par at the Lotte Championship on Thursday. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Brooke Henderson remained bogey-free to take the Lotte Championship lead halfway through the second round Thursday.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 6-under 66 in 15 mph morning wind at Ko Olina Golf Club to get to 10 under. Ranked 14th in the world, the 20-year-old Canadian won twice last year and has five career LPGA Tour victories.

Brooke Henderson shot a a 6-under 66 and holds a clubhouse lead at -10 during the second round of the Lotte Championship. 1:03

Mo Martin, the 2014 Women's British Open champion, was two back after a 67.

Pernilla Lindberg and Inbee Park were back together again on the leaderboard at 6 under, two weeks after Lindberg beat Park on the eighth extra hole in the major ANA Inspiration. Lindberg shot 68, and Park had a 69. Lindy Duncan also was 6 under after a 68.

First-round leader Shanshan Feng played in the afternoon.

