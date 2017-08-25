In Gee Chun shot a 4-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead on Friday after two rounds at the CP Women's Open.
Chun sits alone at 8 under at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.
American Marina Alex, who led after the first round, moved into a three-way tie for second with Brittany Lincicome and Mo Martin at 6-under par.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., birdied on her final hole of the day to get to the projected cut line of 1 over.
.@BrookeHenderson birdies her final hole and will make it to the weekend! 👏🇨🇦👏🇨🇦 #CPWO pic.twitter.com/HycP8q9vX1—
@LPGA
Martin had four birdies on the back nine including one on No. 18.
Lincicome matched it two groups later when she drained her own birdie on the final hole.
