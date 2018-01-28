Brooke Henderson unable to fend off Lincicome's strong challenge at LPGA opener

Canada's Brooke Henderson shot a 72 to finish ninth at 6 under at the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic on Sunday.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native was the the leader Saturday night when play was suspended because of darkness but was unable to hold off a strong challenge by Brittany Lincicome of the United States.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp (70) tied for 18th at 3 under and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (79) was 6 over.

Lincicome beat darkness — with help from floodlights Sunday on the Ocean Club's 18th green — to win for the second straight year.

The 32-year-old birdied the final two holes and four of the last five for a 7-under 65 and a two-stroke victory over Wei-Ling Hsu in the event cut to 54 holes after wind wiped out play most of Friday.

"I try not to look at the leaderboard, so I was just hoping whatever was happening was in my group," Lincicome said. "I was just trying to keep up with those girls [Shanshan Feng and Amy Yang]. I played with two great girls today. I knew it was going to be tough and my putter really saved me all day. I made a lot of great par saves and birdies coming in."

Lincicome completed a second-round 67 in the morning, playing nine holes in 3 under, to begin the final round two strokes behind the top-ranked Feng.

"It is grinding, but luckily I was playing well today, so to play 27 holes it wasn't as bad," Lincicome said. "It is definitely a grind. I felt we had the better draw because I got to sleep in most mornings and not get up at 5 a.m. every day, but it's definitely draining a little bit."

Lincicome won her eighth career title. She finished at 12-under 207. Last year, she beat Lexi Thompson in a playoff.

Hsu closed with a 68. She worked during the winter to improve her low-ball play in wind.

"It looks pretty good this week," Hsu said. "Got to play a lot of low shots and playing into the wind, so very happy for me."

Feng had a 71 to tie for third with Yang (70) at 9 under. Thompson (71) was 7 under with Danielle Kang (68), Nelly Korda (69) and Bronte Law (69).

Lincicome birdied the par-5 11th, par-4 14th and par-5 15th, chipping to 4 feet on 15 to tie Hsu at 11 under. Hsu holed a chip to save par on the par-4 16th, and Lincicome made an easier par save in the group behind with a blast to 4 feet from the right bunker.

Hsu bogeyed the par-3 17th when her putt horseshoed out and closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

"Probably not my time," Hsu said.

Lincicome made 15-foot birdie putts on the final two holes to wrap it up.

"My putter has been phenomenal these last three days," Lincicome said. "I don't think I've putted that well for a long time."

Fellow players celebrated by spraying and smearing the Pure Silk ambassador with the title sponsor's shaving cream.