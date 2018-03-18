Tiger falls short as McIlroy gets last laugh at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Rory McIlroy put on a finishing charge, running off five birdies over his last six holes to close with an 8-under 64 and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his first victory since September 2016.
Woods comes within 1 shot of lead at 15th hole before pair of bogeys
The loudest roars at Bay Hill were for Tiger Woods. The last ones were for Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy put on a finishing charge that would have made the King proud. He ran off five birdies over his last six holes to close with an 8-under 64 and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his first victory since September 2016.
The final stroke looked familiar. McIlroy rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole — the kind of putt Woods has made so many times at Bay Hill — that gave him a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau.
Woods put on a charge of his own and was one shot out of the lead until hitting out-of-bounds on the 16th hole to fall back into a tie for fifth.
