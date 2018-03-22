Canada's Adam Hadwin shocks world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in WGC Match Play event

Canada's Adam Hadwin seemed as surprised as anyone that he dispatched world No. 1 Dustin Johnson so easily at the WGC-Match Play in Austin, Texas on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., resident defeated Johnson 4 and 3, eliminating the defending champion and top seed.

"I played extremely solid all day," Hadwin, the 38 seed, told Golf Channel. "I made the putts from five to seven feet when I needed to for par to keep the momentum on my side.

"I really expected Dustin to play a lot better than he did. I think everybody did coming in this week. Just a few putts he missed and here we are.

"I kept putting the pressure on him. He needed to play well in order to come back."

The Moose Jaw native scored a 4&3 victory over the world No.1 in Round 2 of the World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play tournament on Thursday in Austin, Texas. 0:17

Hadwin (1-0-1), with one-and-a-half points from his two matches, faces Wiesberger (1-1-0) on Friday. Johnson (0-2-0) has nothing but pride to play for against American Kevin Kisner (1-0-1), though Kisner has a chance of topping the group and being among the 16 players to advance to the knockout phase.