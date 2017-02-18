Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre says he is ending his three-year absence from mixed martial arts.
St-Pierre confirmed his plans Saturday with a video posted on his Facebook page and official Twitter feed.
The video ends with St-Pierre looking into the camera and saying: "It's official. I'm back."
Je suis de retour... I'm back!@hayabusacombat #TeamHayabusa #MMA#GSPIsBack pic.twitter.com/tGlvMwoawl—
@GeorgesStPierre
The Canadian star from Montreal was among the UFC's biggest pay-per-view draws during his nearly six-year reign as its 170-pound champion. He has won 12 consecutive fights since 2007, including a narrow decision over Johny Hendricks in November 2013.
St-Pierre announced an extended break from fighting afterward, and he dealt with injury problems before closing in on a return recently.
UFC President Dana White told the Los Angeles Times on Friday that St-Pierre had signed a multi-fight contract.
