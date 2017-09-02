History was made at the Italian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday – twice.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 69th career pole position to break the Formula One record previously held by Michael Schumacher, while Canadian Lance Stroll will be the youngest driver to start in the front row.

Maintaining his focus after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay at the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton finished more than a second ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull in difficult, wet conditions.

Stroll, 18, made history with his qualifying run as grid penalties to Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo helped the Montreal native become the youngest-ever driver to start an F1 race in the front row.

STR becomes youngest-ever front row starter in #F1 history beating VER's record by 23 days #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/vpYwt0gcoS — @F1

Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull qualified third.

Verstappen had taken the top spot just before Hamilton's final lap, so when Hamilton reclaimed the leading position he rapidly pumped his fist multiple times before slowing down and waving to the crowd.

"These guys definitely made me work for it," Hamilton said. "The weather was obviously incredibly tricky for us all.

"There was a lot of pressure for that last lap, so there was a lot to risk but I gave it everything," the Mercedes driver said.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

Gaining ground

Hamilton set the record in Monza of all circuits, where Schumacher remains beloved by the legions of Ferrari fans who attend this race each year.

Schumacher won five of his record seven world championships with Ferrari from 2000-04 and the automaker is celebrating its 70th anniversary this weekend.

Fresh off his win in Belgium last weekend, Hamilton is looking to erase his seven-point deficit behind championship leader Vettel.

Hamilton established the record in just 201 races, far fewer than Schumacher's 308. Still, the Briton has a long way to go to match Schumacher's record of 91 race wins, although he stands second with 58.

The late Ayrton Senna is third on the all-time poles list with 65.

It's also the fourth straight year that Hamilton will start first in Monza and it was his sixth pole overall on the track, breaking another record held by Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio.