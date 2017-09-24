Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan calls it a privilege to stand arm-in-arm with players during the U.S. national anthem in London.
Khan stood between tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith at Wembley Stadium and then released a statement to express his support for players. Coaches and other team personnel from both teams did the same before the game against the Ravens.
About two dozen players on both teams kneeled, something President Donald Trump has said owners should fire players for.
"It was a privilege to stand on the sidelines with the Jacksonville Jaguars today for the playing of the U.S. national anthem at Wembley Stadium," Khan said.
"I met with our team captains prior to the game to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump, and was honoured to be arm in arm with them, their teammates and our coaches during our anthem."
Steelers staying in locker room
Other teams are expected to participate in protests in some way on Sunday, with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin telling CBS Sports that his team won't participate in the anthem ceremony, but will instead stay in the locker room before their game against the bears in Chicago.
Mike Tomlin says the Steelers won't be participating in the National Anthem today. Instead they will stay in the locker room. #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/AAAle8zKQO—
@KarenCivil
