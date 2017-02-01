President Donald Trump doesn't think much of National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell.

"The commissioner is a dope. He's a stupid guy," Trump told The New York Times Magazine in an interview in 2015.

Trump was referring to Goodell's decision to suspend New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his role in "Deflategate". Trump considers Brady, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft good friends.

"The commissioner is a weak guy," Trump said. "When he made the Ray Rice deal, everybody said: 'You're stupid. You're weak.' And it was such a weak deal. So now he's going overboard with their star, Brady."

In the article, Trump says he urged Brady to sue the NFL.

"I said, 'Tom — I gave him a lawyer — I said: 'Here's what you do. Sue the NFL for $500 million [US] ... [Brady] said, 'Aw, man.' He really was torn. He's not Trump. He said, 'I just want to win another Super Bowl."