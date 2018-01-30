Patriots' Tom Brady says injured hand 'not where I want it to be'

Tom Brady was down to one glove on Tuesday, but the New England Patriots quarterback acknowledged that his right hand is "not where I want it to be" five days before Super Bowl LII.



Brady required 12 stitches after suffering a cut on his throwing hand in practice leading up to the AFC championship came two weeks ago. He has been coy about the injury since, regularly wearing gloves on both hands, including during Monday night's media session in Minneapolis.



He arrived to Tuesday's press availability sporting a glove only on his throwing hand — one specifically made for Brady by Under Armour that he said "has a lot of recovery in it."



"It's getting better," Brady said of the hand. "I'm just trying to take care of it."



Noticeably absent again on Tuesday was tight end Rob Gronkowski, who remains in the league's concussion protocol.



"Rob's a tough guy, but this isn't something you can just fight through," said Brady. "We're hopeful (he'll play Sunday)."