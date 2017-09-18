A federal judge in Texas has denied the NFL's request to suspend his injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on Monday was expected and came after the NFL had already moved on to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans with the same request.
In his ruling, Mazzant criticized the NFL for not waiting for his decision after using the argument of premature filings against the NFL Players Association in Elliott's request for the injunction. The judge wrote that the "irony is not lost on the court."
The NFL filed a request for an emergency stay with the appeals court Friday, and the union issued a response the next day. The league responded to the union's filing Monday. All the filings make similar arguments from the original lawsuit the NFLPA filed on Elliott's behalf in Mazzant's court.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.