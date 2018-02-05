Skip to Main Content
Eagles' fans next riot, er, parade, is scheduled for Thursday

Philadelphia will host a victory parade Thursday for the Eagles, who defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl championship.

Gives city 4 days to clean up from Sunday's fires and looting

Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles fans, who celebrate sports victories by climbing poles, will have another opportunity on Thursday when the city holds a Super Bowl parade. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
Philadelphia will host a victory parade Thursday for the Eagles, who defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night to capture the franchise's first Super Bowl championship.

City officials confirmed Monday that the parade will start at 11 a.m. at Broad and Pattison in south Philadelphia, then head north to the Art Museum.

The original plan was for the parade to be held on Wednesday, but the forecast is calling for rain and snow throughout the day, with one to three inches of snow expected. The forecast on Thursday calls for sunshine and a high of 32 degrees.

Fans throughout Philadelphia celebrated Sunday night and into Monday morning. Philadelphia officials said there were some acts of vandalism, a gas station was looted and three arrests were made as tens of thousands of people converged on downtown.

"Oh man, Philly is crazy right now I bet," Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said, via ESPN. "The city probably won't sleep for a week. It's so exciting, I can't wait to be on that bus going down Broad Street and seeing the passion of these fans when we get back there."

