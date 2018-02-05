Eagles jump on Patriots for early Super Bowl lead

The Philadelphia Eagles have jumped on a shaky New England defence to take a 9-3 lead after one quarter of the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Minn.

After the teams traded opening drive field goals, the Eagles used two big plays to go down the field for the first touchdown of the game.

First, running back LeGarrette Blount burst past the Patriots line for a 36-yard rush. The next play, quarterback Nick Foles found Alshon Jeffery streaking down the sideline for a 34-yard bomb. However, kicker Jake Elliott missed the point after attempt.

For the Patriots, It's the first time in eight Super Bowl appearances that they've scored in the first quarter with Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The key plays were Brady's completions of 28 yards to Chris Hogan and 15 yards to running back James White.

On the Eagles' first drive, they picked up a first down at the 5 after Corey Clement's 16-yard gain on a catch and run. But a penalty and two incomplete passes forced Philadelphia to settle for the field goal.