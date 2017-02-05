One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year kicked off in Houston, Texas at the NRG Stadium on Sunday evening as the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots battle for the National Football League championship in the Super Bowl.

Fans descend on Houston

Over 70,000 fans packed into NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, Sunday afternoon ahead of the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Falcons, Patriots take to field

Tom Brady has taken the field for the Super Bowl, and fired up New England fans with a couple of fist pumps as he finished a run toward the end zone covered with the Patriots logo.

Brady is trying to become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls. It would give him one more than Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana.

The Patriots are going for their fifth title as well. From the sound of things during the pregame, they've got plenty of support at Houston's NRG Stadium.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan appeared focused as he threw the ball around.

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Atlanta wins coin toss

The Falcons' kicker Matt Bosher got the game under way, after Atlanta won the coin toss but opted to defer their selection until the second half.

Both teams, however, exchanged punts on their first two drives.

For the first time in nine games, Atlanta was not able to score on its opening possession. Both Tom Brady and Matt Ryan were sacked early as both teams defences held firm.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

According to reports, tickets prices for Super Bowl LI were ranging from $2,700 US to $5,000 apiece on the online resale market.

​