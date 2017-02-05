Tom Brady has thrown his first touchdown in Super Bowl 51, a 5-yarder to running back James White, but the New England Patriots still trail the Atlanta Falcons 28-9 after the third quarter.

Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point, which hit the right upright.

While it was good for the Patriots to get in the end zone, the 13-play, 75-yard drive took nearly 6 1/2 minutes off the clock.

Brady had a big 15-yard run to convert third-and-8 from the Falcons 35. He was back to pass when he saw an opening and took off running, sliding down without getting hit.

But the Patriots clearly showed some sense of desperation.

They tried a trick play during the middle of that scoring drive, but receiver Julian Edelman's third-and-3 pass just short of midfield was incomplete. They then went for it on fourth down, with Brady hitting Danny Amendola for 18 yards.

After the touchdown, New England tried an onside kick. But the ball didn't travel 10 yards before Gostkowski touched it, drawing a penalty and giving the ball to the Falcons.