Advertisers have chosen to weigh in on the American immigration debate on television's biggest stage.

At least two of the commercials for Sunday's Super Bowl telecast feature themes that contrast with President Donald Trump's recent ban on Muslim immigrants and his proposal to build a wall between the U.S.A. and Mexico.

Companies are shelling out $5 million US for a 30-second spot, and both 84 Lumber and Budweiser feature at least minute-long ads displaying both Mexican and European characters.

Honda and Bud Light, meanwhile, reached back into the past.

While T-Mobile, SquareSpace and Avocados went for the traditional big names-humour motif.

And thanks to a change in regulation from the CRTC, Canadians will have the option of watching all the commercials during the game, rather than on social media after the game as in past years.