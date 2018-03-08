Super Bowl champion Eagles acquire DE Michael Bennett from Seahawks
Philly also receives 7th-round pick; sends 5th, WR Marcus Johnson
Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is joining the Super Bowl champions, after Seattle agreed to trade Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
The Seahawks will part with a seventh-round pick and Bennett in return for a fifth-rounder and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, according to multiple reports.
Bennett, 32, is owed around $21 million US over the next three years, though none of that money is guaranteed. His cap hit in 2018 is $6.65 million.
The Eagles are currently estimated to be more than $15 million over the cap, meaning several veterans could be released or traded before the start of the league year on March 14.
With Bennett's arrival, defensive end Vinny Curry ($11 million cap hit, $5 million in potential savings) could be among that group.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.