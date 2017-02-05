"Deflate Gate" seems to have lost its luster.

When the New England Patriots completed their historic comeback Super Bowl win on Sunday night, the moment many football fans had been anticipating was finally happening.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell took to the stage to hand off the Lombardi trophy to the Patriots but his speech was drowned out by merciless boos.

Goodell quickly exited stage right while Patriots fans rejoiced and, as expected, the memes that followed the encounter were ripe.