Gronkowski still in concussion protocol at Patriots practice
New England tight end is 'working his way back' since taking hit in AFC championship game
As expected, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski remained in the concussion protocol Wednesday for New England's first Super Bowl practice in Minnesota.
According to a pool report of the workout, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Gronkowski took part in non-contact drills and is "working his way back." The Patriots worked out for two hours in their only full-padded practice of the week leading up to Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Also limited were defensive linemen Deatrich Wise (concussion) and Malcolm Brown (foot).
Quarterback Tom Brady practiced fully, wearing black tape on his injured right hand.
Gronkowski has been in the league's concussion protocol after taking a hit in the AFC championship game.
New Gronkowski video: if you've seen a lot of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/concussions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#concussions</a> up close, you will recognize the look of fear in Gronk's eyes. In my experience, that look is usually bc his head is ringing or he doesn't know where he is. But my read is he knows he has a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/concussion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#concussion</a>. See what I see? <a href="https://t.co/gE8DTtFEzj">pic.twitter.com/gE8DTtFEzj</a>—@ChrisNowinski1
Gronkowski said at a promotional appearance for the "Madden 18" video game Tuesday night that he would leave his game status up to team doctors.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.