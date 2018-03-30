Michael Bennett's lawyer says client will plead not guilty to injuring elderly

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett will enter a not guilty plea if he faces a trial on a felony injury of the elderly charge, his lawyer told ESPN.

Bennett, who posted $10,000 US bail after turning himself in on Monday, is represented by Rusty Hardin.

"The only two possible outcomes for this case is the DA's office they don't have a case and dismissing, or a trial — one or the other," Hardin said Friday, per ESPN. "If and whenever they ask for a plea, it will be not guilty."

Bennett's next court appearance is scheduled for Apr. 23 in Harris County, Texas, though Hardin doesn't expect his client to be asked to enter a plea at that time.

Bennett was indicted last week by a Texas grand jury stemming from an incident following Super Bowl LI, but was out of the country at the time.

'He didn't touch her'

Hardin told NBC Philadelphia Bennett's defence is simply that "he didn't touch her."

According to the Harris County district attorney's statement, Bennett injured a 66-year-old paraplegic woman while trying to push his way on to the field from the stands on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Bennett was at the game as a spectator watching his brother Martellus play for the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bennett, 32, is charged with intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Bennett was told by stadium security personnel that he had to use a different entrance to gain access to the field. But he ignored security members and shoved his way on to the field and injured the disabled woman, who was in a wheelchair and was a member of security.

Michael Bennett was a member of the Seattle Seahawks at the time of the incident. He was recently traded to the Eagles.