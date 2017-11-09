O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday. He denied that Simpson was intoxicated or belligerent while at the Las Vegas Strip property.
LaVergne says Simpson was not given a reason for the ban. He says Simpson contacted his parole officer Thursday and underwent drug and alcohol tests, which were negative.
The hotel in a statement says it does not comment on it guests.
Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon in an ill-fated bid to retrieve memorabilia. He is living in a Las Vegas gated community.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.