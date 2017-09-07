The spectacle that is the National Football League returns Thursday night, fresh off the greatest Super Bowl comeback ever and an off-season dominated by a controversial quarterback (Colin Kaepernick) who couldn't find a job.

That pretty much sums up the NFL in 2017: off-the-field news that makes you want to give up your Sunday Ticket subscription, and on-the-field drama that sucks you right back in.

Along those lines, let's take a look at five key storylines as the season kicks off with the reigning-champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who can topple the Pats?

Since 2002, New England has been in a tier of its own. The Bill Belichick/Tom Brady duo has taken home five Lombardi Trophies; the New York Giants are the only franchise with more than one in that span, having beaten the Patriots twice.

This year, the Patriots revamped on both sides of the ball and look as scary as ever. On offence, they added receivers Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett, who should help offset the loss of Julian Edelman to a season-ending knee injury. Oft-hurt tight end Rob Gronkowski took part in a full training camp and looks to be spry. Meanwhile, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker David Harris were brought in to shore up the defence.

All told, the Patriots improved on a Super Bowl winner. They are, quite obviously, the team to beat.

So who's the team to beat them? In the AFC, Pittsburgh is the likeliest bet. The Steelers fell to the Patriots in the AFC Championship last season, but return a healthy (for now) Ben Roethlisberger, LeVeon Bell, Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant to form a potent offence. With the additions of Joe Haden and T.J. Watt (J.J.'s younger brother), the defence should be average at worst, too.

However, it's the NFC threats that may pose the most difficult challenge. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can score with anyone, Dak and Zeke should only improve in year two for the Cowboys, and the Seahawks added tackle Sheldon Richardson to complement their Legion of Boom defence. There's also last year's NFC champion Atlanta Falcons. Speaking of which…

How do the Falcons recover?

Say it with me, Falcons fans: it was 28-3. I'm getting goosebumps just typing that — I'm not sure how Matt Ryan has managed to watch the thing multiple times.

The Super Bowl hangover is real. You only need to look at 2016, when the Carolina Panthers followed up a 15-1 regular season and Super Bowl loss with a 6-10 thud. So how can the Falcons avoid that?

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan will try to rebound in 2017 after last year's disastrous Super Bowl collapse. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

To start, they've excised some of the bad spirit of the Super Bowl off their team. Gone is the offensive co-ordinator who refused to run, and the defensive co-ordinator whose squad, to put it nicely, imploded.

With similar schemes staying put offensively, there isn't much reason to think the Falcons' historic scoring from a year ago should drop off much. And with a young defence returning top cornerback Desmond Trufant, that side of the ball should improve.

Still, any time Atlanta takes a lead, the demons from SB LI will return. They'll get their rematch with the Patriots in Week 7.

What's the latest with Zeke?

Three weeks later, the Falcons host the Cowboys in what could be star running back Ezekiel Elliott's second game back from suspension.

Elliott, heading into his second year in the league, was suspended six games by the NFL after a woman identifying as his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence over a five-day stretch in July 2016. Elliott was not criminally charged due to "conflicting and inconsistent information."

Still, the NFL's own investigation, which concluded earlier this month, decided Elliott should be suspended, despite the league's lead investigator advising against it.

Elliott appealed the NFL's decision to no avail. However, due to the late nature of the decision, the NFL decided to delay the start of the suspension until at least Week 2. Still, Elliott plans to exhaust all of his legal options and may be able to stay on the field during the process.

Statement from Ezekiel Elliott's attorneys: pic.twitter.com/6AhGr3QOzC — @AdamSchefter

For now, one of the NFL's young stars will be featured in primetime in Week 1 against the Giants, then possibly disappear for six weeks. He should be back with a vengeance in Week 9, just in time for the Cowboys' playoff push, one year after they surprised the NFL by winning the NFC East.

Who is 2017's version of the Cowboys?

Dallas rode Elliott and rookie quarterback Dak Prescott to a 13-3 record in 2016, just one year after bottoming out at 4-12. Which teams are poised to break out this year?

The top two picks in the 2015 draft were quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, respectively. After steady improvements through two years in the league, both are ready to break out in year three.

Winston led the Bucs to a 9-7 record last year, and his front office rewarded him by signing speedy receiver DeSean Jackson from Washington and drafting towering tight end O.J. Howard. If Winston can cut back on his turnovers, Tampa Bay could find itself back in the playoffs.

Mariota will have an easier time in the AFC South, as there doesn't look to be a true contender. Last year, the Houston Texans won the division at 9-7 in a tiebreaker over Mariota's Titans. Like Winston, Mariota's team drafted a pass catcher in the first round, Corey Davis, and added a free-agent receiver in Eric Decker. Don't be surprised if the Titans make some noise.

Who might take a step back?

For every breakout team, there are bound to be disappointments.

The Chiefs finished last season strongly and gave the Patriots a scare in the playoffs, but failed to meaningfully improve in the off-season, losing nose tackle Dontari Poe and longtime running back Jamaal Charles. Their ceiling will always be limited with Alex Smith behind centre. It may be in the team's best interest for Smith to fail so first-round pick Patrick Mahomes III can take over at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Ravens and Colts finished with identical .500 records last season, but both enter 2017 with injury questions at quarterback, and both could end up closer to the first overall pick than a playoff spot come season's end.