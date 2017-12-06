Roger Goodell has signed a five-year contract extension to remain commissioner of the NFL through 2024.

One report had it worth as much as $200 million US.

NFL commissioner Goodell's new 5-year contract worth up to $200 mln, but nearly 90 percent of compensation tied to meeting financial targets and other incentives. — @el_belson

A memo from the NFL's compensation committee to team owners and obtained by The Associated Press confirms that Goodell and committee chairman Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, have signed the extension.

That extension has been a source of controversy because Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones objected to the process. All 32 owners approved in May the compensation committee's power to negotiate and sign a deal with Goodell, who replaced Paul Tagliabue in 2006.

Since then, the league's total revenues have more than doubled to over $13 billion.