Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota sustained a fractured right fibula during Saturday's 38-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will miss the remainder of the season.



His injury turned an already bleak day for the Titans into an unmitigated disaster.



With the unexpected loss to the lowly Jaguars, the Titans slipped to 8-7 and saw their playoff hopes fade.



Mariota, the overall number two choice in the 2015 draft, appeared to have his right ankle twisted awkwardly while he was sacked from behind by Jacksonville rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day during the third quarter.



Mariota pounded the ground several times while he lay on the turf and was immediately transported off the field with an air cast on his right foot/leg.

Running back DeMarco Murray said: "We didn't protect him -- the offensive line, the running backs, we didn't protect him all day.



"I hate it for him. He's a great player, a great competitor, he'll bounce back."

Carr's injury puts damper on Raiders' win

The Oakland Raiders also suffered their most significant loss of the season.

Quarterback Derek Carr broke a bone in his right leg in the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 33-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, immediately throwing a dark cloud over a resurgent season in Oakland.

"It's obviously a blow," coach Jack Del Rio said. "That's what teams do. Teams have to find a way to pick up and move on, rally around the next guy the best we can. That's what we do."

Carr got hurt with Oakland leading 33-14 early in the fourth quarter when he was sacked by Trent Cole. Carr stayed on the ground for several minutes in pain as trainers came out to treat him.

With the crowd chanting "M-V-P! M-V-P!" Carr limped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. He was then taken away on a cart for X-rays which showed the break. Carr will have surgery on Sunday.

The injury changed the mood at the Coliseum from celebratory to depressed as thoughts turned from the Raiders (12-3) possibly clinching the division with one more win or a Kansas City loss to wondering if an opportunity for a possible Super Bowl run was now lost.

"I'm sad," left tackle Donald Penn said. "It's very sad. I'm very disappointed in myself because it was my guy who got him."

Carr had led a revival in Oakland since arriving as a second-round pick in 2014. After losing his first 10 games as a rookie, Carr has been a big part of the turnaround that has the Raiders in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.