Canadians Shepley, Hunter ink NFL deals after going undrafted

Canadian offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley joined the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent Saturday after being bypassed in the NFL draft.

"Excited to go to work as a New York Jet!" he tweeted Saturday.

The Jets took the only Canadian in the draft Friday, selecting defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd of Ajax, Ont., a defensive tackle from Fort Hays State, in the third round.

The six-foot-four, 305-pound Shepley, from Windsor, Ont., played his college football at the University of British Columbia but worked out at Eastern Michigan's pro day.

Shepley helped the Thunderbirds win the Vanier Cup in 2015 and was a '17 Canada West all-star.

Elsewhere, Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The six-foot-five, 318-pound Hunter was a versatile three-year starter at Bowling Green, seeing action at fullback, centre, tight end, both tackle positions and left guard.

Hunter, from North Bay, Ont., was projected as a late-round selection or priority free agent heading into the draft.

More than 20 NFL scouts watched Hunter perform at Bowling Green's pro day last month.

Hunter also excelled in the classroom, receiving multiple MAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete (2015-17) and Academic All-Mac (2014-2017) honours.

He earned his criminal justice degree before starting his Masters of Business Administration last spring and wants to attend law school.