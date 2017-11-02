Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be placed on injured reserve, likely ending his season.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard made the announcement on Thursday.

"We're going to shut his throwing down and we're going to continue rehab, hard rehab," Ballard said.

It's hardly a surprise.

Since undergoing surgery in January for a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, the star quarterback missed all of Indy's off-season workouts, all of training camp, the entire pre-season and will miss his ninth straight regular-season game Sunday at Houston.

Luck didn't even start throwing to teammates until early October and was shut down two weeks later after complaining of soreness in his right shoulder.

So with the Colts (2-6) struggling, their playoff hopes fading fast and Luck apparently not close to 100 per cent, Indianapolis made the smart move.

"He was frustrated. He's a competitive guy, he knows the impact he has on a Sunday," Ballard said. "He's a difference-maker. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so he's frustrated."

Patience required

Ballard said the Colts have to be patient in letting Luck work through this.

As for putting his career in jeopardy, Ballard said: "I'm not getting career-ending from anybody. What we're getting is 'be patient.' Career-ending is putting him on the field before he's ready to play."

Dr. Amin Tehrany, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in shoulders and knees and is a founder of Manhattan Orthopedic Care in New York, doesn't believe the length of the recovery should set off alarms.

"It's a little unusual," said Tehrany, who hasn't examined Luck. "The question is how severe was the injury, how much surgery was required and what type of surgery was required. He also seems to have had the injury for a long time, two years. When the complaints of the injury linger for a long time, the recovery takes longer."

In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett continued to replace Luck in the lineup and the Colts continued to search for backups. Four quarterbacks worked out Tuesday at the team's complex.

A healthy Luck led the Colts to the playoffs each of his first three years in the league and took them a step deeper in the playoffs each season, too. He also was sacked 100 times in those three seasons, hits that finally started to take a toll on Luck's body in 2015.

Rather than have off-season shoulder surgery then, Luck opted for rest. In June 2016, he signed the richest contract in NFL history — six years, $140 million US with $87 million guaranteed.