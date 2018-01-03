Bills' LeSean McCoy listed day-to-day for playoffs
Running back unable to practice, status uncertain for Sunday at Jacksonville
Bills running back LeSean McCoy won't practice Wednesday because of a right ankle injury, and it's uncertain whether he can play Sunday at Jacksonville in Buffalo's first playoff game in 18 years.
Coach Sean McDermott would only list the Bills' top offensive threat as day-to-day and declined to say whether McCoy would be able to practice at all this week. McCoy was scheduled to address reporters after practice.
McCoy was carted off the field after being hurt on the opening drive of the second half of Buffalo's 22-16 win at Miami on Sunday.
The win coupled with Baltimore's 31-27 loss to Cincinnati clinched Buffalo's first playoff berth since the 1999 season. As the AFC's sixth seed, the Bills (9-7) will face South Division champion Jacksonville (10-6) in a wild-card game.
McCoy leads Buffalo with 1,138 yards rushing, 59 catches and eight touchdowns, including two receiving. Overall, his 1,586 yards from scrimmage account for 33 per cent of the Bills' total.
Buffalo lacks depth at the position a week after backup Travaris Cadet broke his ankle.
That leaves Mike Tolbert and Marcus Murphy as the only running backs on the roster, along with fullback Patrick DiMarco. Murphy was promoted off the practice squad last week and led Buffalo with 41 yards rushing against Miami.
On Tuesday, the Bills added insurance by signing running back Aaron Green to their practice squad. Green played two games with the Los Angeles Rams last season.
