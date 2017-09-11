The NFL is moving quickly in hopes of reversing a federal judge's decision that blocked the league's six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league on Monday asked the judge who ruled in Elliott's favour to stop the preliminary injunction that cleared last year's NFL rushing leader to play while the case is in court. A notice of appeal was also filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The NFL's latest filings came about 12 hours after Elliott rushed for 104 yards in the Cowboys' 19-3 win over the New York Giants at home Sunday night.

Elliott had already been cleared to play in the season opener when U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant granted a temporary restraining order and injunction blocking the suspension Friday.