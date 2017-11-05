Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey have been ejected for fighting, after Green body-slammed Ramsey and threw punches at him.
Ramsey appeared to be taunting Green most of the first half. On the next-to-last play of the second quarter, Ramsey pushed Green to the ground at the end of a running play.
AJ Green snapping on Jalen Ramsey and puts him in a chokehold 👀 #CINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/cOvK1RVvur—
@CaseyBake16
Green got up, grabbed Ramsey around the neck, slammed him to the ground and delivered numerous punches. Players from both teams rushed onto the field, with several exchanging words and pushing, but coaches and officials kept it from escalating.
Officials ejected Green and Ramsey.
Ramsey's push started the fight, but Green likely faces more serious discipline because of his violent reaction, particularly throwing punches.
Tempers flare between Bucs, Saints
Trailing 30-3 and struggling to move the ball, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offence was angry as receiver Mike Evans was flagged for leveling New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a play.
Saints defensive back De'Vante Harris then came charging into the melee, and a scuffle ensued near the Bucs bench.
Mike Evans is thinking protect Jameis Winston at all costs..pic.twitter.com/tMPFFWZOXc—
@LeadingNFL
As Lattimore and Harris were pulled back toward their side of the field, Saints coach Sean Payton marched nearly half way across the field to gesture angrily at the Tampa Bay bench.
Evans was flagged for unnecessary roughness.
He had made only one catch for 13 yards — in the first quarter — and appeared to hurt his left leg when he was tackled on that play by Lattimore, who has covered him much of the game.
There were no ejections.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.