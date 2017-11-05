Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey have been ejected for fighting, after Green body-slammed Ramsey and threw punches at him.

Ramsey appeared to be taunting Green most of the first half. On the next-to-last play of the second quarter, Ramsey pushed Green to the ground at the end of a running play.

AJ Green snapping on Jalen Ramsey and puts him in a chokehold 👀 #CINvsJAX pic.twitter.com/cOvK1RVvur — @CaseyBake16

Green got up, grabbed Ramsey around the neck, slammed him to the ground and delivered numerous punches. Players from both teams rushed onto the field, with several exchanging words and pushing, but coaches and officials kept it from escalating.

Officials ejected Green and Ramsey.

Ramsey's push started the fight, but Green likely faces more serious discipline because of his violent reaction, particularly throwing punches.

Tempers flare between Bucs, Saints

Trailing 30-3 and struggling to move the ball, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offence was angry as receiver Mike Evans was flagged for leveling New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after a play.

Saints defensive back De'Vante Harris then came charging into the melee, and a scuffle ensued near the Bucs bench.

Mike Evans is thinking protect Jameis Winston at all costs..pic.twitter.com/tMPFFWZOXc — @LeadingNFL

As Lattimore and Harris were pulled back toward their side of the field, Saints coach Sean Payton marched nearly half way across the field to gesture angrily at the Tampa Bay bench.

Evans was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

He had made only one catch for 13 yards — in the first quarter — and appeared to hurt his left leg when he was tackled on that play by Lattimore, who has covered him much of the game.

There were no ejections.