Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to compensate for a pick-six, and the Washington Redskins beat the New York Giants 20-10 on Thursday night on a drab field in a drab game between two injury-depleted teams that did not look ready for prime time.
The first half, in particular, was devoid of highlights: The NFC East rivals combined for nine punts and only six points.
But Cousins led Washington (5-6) on two TD drives in the second half, connecting with Jamison Crowder on a 15-yarder in the third quarter that broke a 3-3 tie, and with Josh Doctson on a 14-yarder with three-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game.
In between, cornerback Janoris Jenkins intercepted Cousins' pass and returned the ball 53 yards to make it 10-10.
In the second half, the Giants (2-9) had one possession end with an interception by Eli Manning, four end with punts and another when they turned the ball over on downs.
