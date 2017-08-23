The New York Giants have waived Michael Bowie days after finding out that the offensive lineman had been charged with assault and battery in Oklahoma.

The Giants announced the decision Wednesday along with three moves.

The team learned of the charges on Saturday and did not allow the 25-year-old free agent to make the trip to Cleveland for a pre-season game against the Browns on Monday night.

Bowie is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck during a fight at her home in Bixby, Oklahoma, then broke two televisions and punched a hole in the wall. The Tulsa resident was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property.

Released on $17K bond

Court records don't list an attorney for Bowie. His agent says Bowie is working to prove his innocence, saying there was no physical contact with the girlfriend. Jail records show Bowie was released Monday on $17,000 US bond.

Bowie played at Oklahoma State before transferring to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

"As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday," Giants general manager Jerry Reese said. "The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael."