The New England Patriots are replacing their artificial turf field after just one regular-season game.
A Patriots spokesman says the field wasn't up to the team's standards, even though it met the safety requirements for both the NFL and Major League Soccer. Spokesman Stacey James says it was the first chance to replace it because the field won't be used for two weeks.
ESPN first reported the decision, noting that several players had complained the field was too soft.
The field was installed in May. The Patriots, under coach Bill Belichick, used it for two preseason games and the regular-season opener against Kansas City on Thursday night, which New England lost 42-27.
MLS' New England Revolution also play at Gillette Stadium.
