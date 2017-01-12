What do you get when you combine Tampa Bay's lightning bolt with the Dodgers' interlocking logo?
The Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers, formerly of San Diego, officially relocated to Los Angeles on Thursday, becoming the second NFL franchise to move there in a year. Naturally, a new logo is in order — but according to a FOX LA reporter, the logo tweeted by the NFL earlier Thursday is in fact not their official logo.
The @Chargers told me this is NOT their new logo- you won't see it on helmets or uniforms... it was for marketing purposes today. pic.twitter.com/xZaucUmYgT—
@LizHabib
The Lightning's Twitter account was quick to notice the uncanny similarities.
*checks mentions*—
@TBLightning
*squints*
*clears throat*
for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD
The Dodgers jumped on board with the joke ...
@TBLightning you said you'd call.—
@Dodgers
... which ultimately led to this love affair's last public tweet ... for now.
@Dodgers oh, honey.—
@TBLightning
Who doesn't love a little romantic comedy these days? Sports fans were buzzing over the Lightning and Dodgers response to the logo.
.@TBLightning @Dodgers give your social media coordinator a raise right now.—
@KarisaMaxwell
sure you are, @TBLightning @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/16B9RGSScI—
@iamHectorDiaz
@iamHectorDiaz @TBLightning @Dodgers dodgers and lightning sitting in a tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G 💋 pic.twitter.com/DeMcbcoqAj—
@nick_pants
.@nick_pants @TBLightning @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/pEDxPZ3Llc—
@iamHectorDiaz
Since the Lightning and the Dodgers found love in a hopeless place, why can't other sports teams?
new logo. hope this is cool, @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/cCBPHjqWxP—
@DallasStars
@OMAStormChasers @TBLightning yeah...we'll just leave this here... pic.twitter.com/h5VuA0WL0h—
@nwanaturals
@nwanaturals @OMAStormChasers @TBLightning looks great guys! pic.twitter.com/B5mKiZ8tNO—
@ReadingFightins
The NFL's verified Twitter account, who initially tweeted the logo, has deleted the tweet to maybe avoid confusing or quite possibly to stop putting love affairs on blast.
