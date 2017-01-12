What do you get when you combine Tampa Bay's lightning bolt with the Dodgers' interlocking logo?

The Los Angeles Chargers.

la-chargers

(@NFL/ Twitter)

The Chargers, formerly of San Diego, officially relocated to Los Angeles on Thursday, becoming the second NFL franchise to move there in a year. Naturally, a new logo is in order — but according to a FOX LA reporter, the logo tweeted by the NFL earlier Thursday is in fact not their official logo. 

The Lightning's Twitter account was quick to notice the uncanny similarities.

The Dodgers jumped on board with the joke ...

... which ultimately led to this love affair's last public tweet ... for now. 

Who doesn't love a little romantic comedy these days? Sports fans were buzzing over the Lightning and Dodgers response to the logo. 

Since the Lightning and the Dodgers found love in a hopeless place, why can't other sports teams?

The NFL's verified Twitter account, who initially tweeted the logo, has deleted the tweet to maybe avoid confusing or quite possibly to stop putting love affairs on blast. 