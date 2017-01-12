What do you get when you combine Tampa Bay's lightning bolt with the Dodgers' interlocking logo?

The Los Angeles Chargers.

(@NFL/ Twitter)

The Chargers, formerly of San Diego, officially relocated to Los Angeles on Thursday, becoming the second NFL franchise to move there in a year. Naturally, a new logo is in order — but according to a FOX LA reporter, the logo tweeted by the NFL earlier Thursday is in fact not their official logo.

The @Chargers told me this is NOT their new logo- you won't see it on helmets or uniforms... it was for marketing purposes today. pic.twitter.com/xZaucUmYgT — @LizHabib

The Lightning's Twitter account was quick to notice the uncanny similarities.

*checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat*



for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — @TBLightning

The Dodgers jumped on board with the joke ...

... which ultimately led to this love affair's last public tweet ... for now.

Who doesn't love a little romantic comedy these days? Sports fans were buzzing over the Lightning and Dodgers response to the logo.

.@TBLightning @Dodgers give your social media coordinator a raise right now. — @KarisaMaxwell

@iamHectorDiaz @TBLightning @Dodgers dodgers and lightning sitting in a tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G 💋 pic.twitter.com/DeMcbcoqAj — @nick_pants

Since the Lightning and the Dodgers found love in a hopeless place, why can't other sports teams?

new logo. hope this is cool, @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/cCBPHjqWxP — @DallasStars

The NFL's verified Twitter account, who initially tweeted the logo, has deleted the tweet to maybe avoid confusing or quite possibly to stop putting love affairs on blast.