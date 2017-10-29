No matter how much Deshaun Watson impersonated Russell Wilson on Sunday, the original ended up coming out on top.
Wilson hit Jimmy Graham for an 18-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left, his second TD catch of the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Down 38-34 with 1:39 left and out of timeouts, Wilson took Seattle 80 yards in barely a minute. He hit Paul Richardson for 48 yards on a jump ball to start the drive, found Tyler Lockett for 19 yards, and drilled a strike to Graham for the winner.
OH MY GOODNESS, @SEAHAWKS!
@NFL
Wilson finished 26 of 41 for a career-high 452 yards and four TDs. He hit Richardson for two TDs and found Graham on a 1-yard TD pass with 5:41 left.
Watson was nearly the equal of Wilson, throwing for 402 yards and four touchdowns. But he couldn't come up with a final answer and was intercepted by Richard Sherman with 7 seconds left on a desperation throw.
It was a stunning performance by Watson against one of the best defences in the NFL — and an even better final rally by Wilson. Watson threw touchdown passes of 59 and 20 yards to Will Fuller, 2 yards to Lamar Miller, and a wide receiver screen that DeAndre Hopkins took 72 yards for a score with 5:01 left to give Houston a 38-34 lead.
HE'S GONE!@DeshaunWatson + @DeAndreHopkins.
@NFL
72-yard TOUCHDOWN! #Texans
Wilson and the Seahawks had two chances late to rally. Wilson drove the Seahawks to the Houston 20 with 2:55 left, but Marcus Williams intercepted at the Houston 6, undercutting a pass intended for Richardson. Seattle forced Houston to punt and this time Wilson didn't make a mistake.
INTERCEPTION!
@NFL
Marcus Williams picks off Russell Wilson. Wow. #HOUvsSEA
Wilson was the entirety of Seattle's offence. He accounted for 482 yards running and passing. Seattle had 3 yards rushing from someone other than Wilson. Earl Thomas also returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Hopkins finished with eight receptions for 224 yards, while Fuller had five catches for 125 yards.
