When it comes to professional sports, sometimes it's all in the name.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby successfully completed a 51-yard field goal to help his team defeat the rallying Dallas Cowboys in the dying seconds of the game. Of course, this sent the name "Crosby" flying around online and hockey fans weren't surprised at all.
They're used to having guys named Crosby come in clutch... on the ice that is.
CLUTCH, IT'S A CROSBY THING!—
@SidneyCrosbyEgo
Now that's a Crosby I'm a fan of.—
@FlyersNation
Crosby! The golden (field) goal! @CCtsn—
@tsnjamesduthie
Crosby comes up clutch in a big game. Seems right to me.—
@EvgeniMaIkinEgo
Philly has never rooted for a Crosby as hard they are right now.—
@fakelavy
The Pittsburgh Penguins even got in on the action...
Crosby = clutch—
@penguins
Not picking sides though.#HereWeGo
... while other NHLers took the Cowboys' loss a little harder.
Tony romo would of won that game 🤔lol—
@BGALLY17
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.