When it comes to professional sports, sometimes it's all in the name.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby successfully completed a 51-yard field goal to help his team defeat the rallying Dallas Cowboys in the dying seconds of the game. Of course, this sent the name "Crosby" flying around online and hockey fans weren't surprised at all.

They're used to having guys named Crosby come in clutch... on the ice that is.

CLUTCH, IT'S A CROSBY THING! — @SidneyCrosbyEgo

Now that's a Crosby I'm a fan of. — @FlyersNation

Crosby comes up clutch in a big game. Seems right to me. — @EvgeniMaIkinEgo

Philly has never rooted for a Crosby as hard they are right now. — @fakelavy

The Pittsburgh Penguins even got in on the action...

Crosby = clutch



Not picking sides though.#HereWeGo — @penguins

... while other NHLers took the Cowboys' loss a little harder.