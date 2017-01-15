When it comes to professional sports, sometimes it's all in the name.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby successfully completed a 51-yard field goal to help his team defeat the rallying Dallas Cowboys in the dying seconds of the game. Of course, this sent the name "Crosby" flying around online and hockey fans weren't surprised at all.

They're used to having guys named Crosby come in clutch... on the ice that is.

The Pittsburgh Penguins even got in on the action...

... while other NHLers took the Cowboys' loss a little harder.